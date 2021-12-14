Attorney Ben Crump says DCFS failed to take action against ‘Louisiana’s Jeffery Epstein’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is joining ranks with a caretaker alleging Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services allowed a child to be repeated sexually abused and trafficked for the last decade.
On Monday, Dec. 13 Crump said he intends to figure out why John Mack was able to continue his “reign of terror” for years.
“What has happened in the past over all these years to make this sexual predator go, escape and elude justice,” Crump said.
Mack was arrested for Rape and Sexual Battery in Livingston Parish in October. According to Mack’s alleged victim’s caregiver, LaToyia Porter, Mack started abusing the girl when she was 6-years-old. In a previous interview with Porter, she said the reports of abuse “seemingly disappeared” when they were sent to DCFS and the Livingston Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, until recently his department did not have the evidence needed to make an arrest in the case.
Porter said she filed more than a dozen reports had been filed to DCFS about the alleged abuse. She said there was little to no response are action taken.
“Where were the people in DCFS and the state agencies who just said, we got to do the right thing,” Crump said. “Why didn’t they do like LaToyia Porter, why were they so afraid? Because, obviously at best it was gross negligence, at worst it was willful neglect, and the question is why.”
Crump said he plans to file a civil suit against DCFS for not taking action against Mack, preventing any future alleged abuse. He also said he wants to know if Mack’s family connections helped him cover for his reported crimes.
Mack is related to a state representative from Livingston Parish and a Livingston Parish Councilman. Both politicians claim they have not had contact with Mack in more than a decade.
“It is our hope that they can get justice and the people who are involved who hurt them, that have stood by and watched them get hurt, or have used their positions to cover up the hurt, that hose people are held accountable,” Porter said. “That anyone who refused to investigate these reports, because we’re not the only entity that made multiple reports, these reports should be looked into thoroughly.”
Marketa Walters, the Secretary for DCFS commented on the case for the first time Monday, issued this statement:
Crump did not comment on when he plans to file the lawsuit.
