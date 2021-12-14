City leaders receive updates on new Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to building a new Mississippi River bridge, roadblocks all circle back to money, specifically federal money.

“We are still waiting on Congress to pass the appropriations,” said Shawn Wilson with DOTD.

DOTD is considering different spots the bridge should be built. They started with 32 and are now down to 20 potential locations.

“We hope to be able to be down to three sites between the April and June timeframe. It is what the target is right now. And, I think we’ll make that target,” said Jay Campbell, Chairman of the Capitol Area Road and Bridge District.

All the moving parts and red tape can make things a lot more complicated.

“I’d put it in all cap letter and bold and underline it and put it in parenthesis and air quotes because it is very complicated,” Shawn Wilson explained.

Once they narrow the number of locations down to three, it will open the door for public input to play its role in making decisions.

“We want to emphasize that public input is a key part in the decision-making process,” said Paul Vaught with DOTD.

Chairman Campbell said the waiting game for him is just as tedious as it may be for many of you. But, he said when it comes to what the state has control over right now, DOTD is only doing what they can.

“As a businessman, I’m very impatient with this process, but yes I think they are doing the best that they can possibly do right now to go through, check the boxes necessary to ensure that we’re meeting the criteria, so we don’t lose out eligibility for federal match funds,” Campbell said.

Public meetings on the bridge are set for late spring of 2022.

