Free smoke detectors available for those in need

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Alexandria Fire Department firefighters can install smoke detectors in homes for qualified families as part of the State Fire Marshal’s “Operation Save A Life” program.

“As temperatures drop and residents increasingly use their fireplace or space heaters, it is critical that every home has working smoke detectors,” said Curtis Beauregard, first assistant fire chief. “Income shouldn’t be a barrier to safety. Under this program, eligible households may receive a smoke detector installed free of charge in their home.”

According to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, “Operation Save A Life” was created to combat the rise in fire-related injuries and deaths due to home fires in Louisiana. The goal of this statewide initiative is to dramatically reduce these fire-related injuries and deaths by providing smoke alarms to vulnerable citizens and at-risk communities with the help of local fire departments.

To apply for the program residents may go online to https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/operation.nsf?OpenDatabase or they may contact the Alexandria Fire Department at 318-441-6607.

“I believe that smoke detectors can save lives when properly installed and maintained,” said Thomas Force, chief fire prevention for the Alexandria Fire Department. “I have installed many over the years with fire prevention, and I believe they have helped save lives.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.