VIDEO: Helicopter crash closes I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in St. John Parish.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. They are unaware of how many people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. As of 2:30 p.m., only 5,000 customers remained without power.

