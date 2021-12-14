Louisiana solicitor general wants Alexandria judge to rule on fed. contractor vaccine case despite ‘stay’ request

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s Solicitor General Liz Murrill has filed an opposition to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop the state’s case against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from moving forward.

Over the weekend, the Biden Administration filed a motion to ‘stay’ proceedings in the case involving Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi - which was argued last week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria.

Those three states want Judge Dee Drell to issue a preliminary injunction, which would stop the vaccine mandate for federal contractors from going into effect.

Last week in Georgia, a federal judge ruled on a similar case filed there that has nationwide impact. The Biden Administration is appealing the Georgia decision and feels like the case involving Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi no longer needs to move forward as a result.

Monday afternoon, Murrill, who represents the three states in the case, filed her opposition to the motion for a ‘stay,’ writing that it’s routine for courts to grant follow-up injunctions against the Government.

“At any moment, the Eleventh Circuit can vacate or stay the Georgia district court’s injunction. In light of such concerns, courts have not hesitated to issue multiple nationwide injunctions against the same Executive Branch measure. Indeed, this has been a regular occurrence.”

There’s no word yet on how Judge Drell will rule on the matter.

