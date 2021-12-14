Louisiana’s leader rusher London Williams commits to Northwestern St.

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s London Williams officially announced Tuesday on his Twitter that he is keeping his talents local and committing to Head Coach Brad Laird and the Northwestern State Demons.

This past season for the Tigers, Williams led the state with 2,646 rushing yards for an average of 176 yards per game. Williams also reached the endzone on the ground 47 times in his senior season.

Williams helped lead Many to three consecutive Class 2A title game appearances and was able to win a ring in 2020. In the 2021 state title game, Williams won the Most Outstanding Player Award for Many after rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown which was the lone score of the game for the Tigers.

Last week, Northwestern State became the first Division 1 school to offer the Many star a scholarship.

