Advertisement

Pick the 5th Quarter Play of the Year

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Throughout the 2021 high school football season, we’ve seen some great plays, but only one can be the 5th Quarter Play of the Year.

The KALB Sports Team picked our top five plays, and out of these, we want you to tell us which one was your favorite.

Vote on the online poll below. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mansura man killed in 3-vehicle crash on La. HWY 114
Catherine Davidson
Catherine Davidson secures Alexandria City Council District 4 seat in runoff
Left to right: Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins
RPSO makes arrests in cruelty to juveniles case
James Richard Burch
Pineville man accused of unauthorized entry, aggravated assault
A total of 4 stolen firearms were recovered, as well as various amounts of marijuana, crack...
RPSO: Crime suppression operation nets 31 arrests for drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU women’s basketball continues to move up in AP Top 25
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll
KALB Sports
Vote for the Play of the Week