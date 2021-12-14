Advertisement

Rapides Cancer Center adding new technology, easing treatment for patients

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Cancer Center is adding new technology to alleviate the need to travel and ease treatment for patients.

The cancer center has installed a Variant TrueBeam Linear Accelerator. This type of equipment is commonly used for external beam radiation treatments on cancer patients and is the first of its kind in Central Louisiana.

The TrueBeam essentially delivers high-energy x-rays or electrons to the region of the patient’s tumor. In addition, the cancer center is adding what’s known as a PET/CT scanner. Officials with Rapides Regional said this piece of equipment is extremely rare. The scan is a type of image that oncologists use to image cancer patients and allows them to see what tissues are cancerous versus non-cancerous.

Both pieces of equipment will be installed at the cancer center, so everything will be housed under one roof.

“By having a hospital locally that cares about investing and the proper resources, this allows patients from Central Louisiana to stay close to home while they’re getting their cancer treatment, rather than having to travel across the country.”

Bryce Beard, M.D. Radiation Oncologist at Rapides Cancer Center

The PET/CT scan is expected to be up and running by this summer. The TrueBeam is already in operation at the facility and is being used on patients daily. What really sets this technology apart is the ability to use surface guidance for patient alliance.

Cancer patients can self-refer. To get more information, you can call the cancer center at 318-769-7200.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is looking for any information on the suspect shown, following burglaries in the Charles...
APD seeking information on suspect in Charles Park, City Park burglaries
State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on December 12.
Woman from Many killed in Vernon Parish crash
Alexandria Councilman Chuck Fowler files own lawsuit against council members over city budget
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Santa tosses beads to kids during Alexandria Christmas Parade.
Alexandria Christmas Parade rides through downtown to wrap up Winter Fete

Latest News

Rapides Cancer Center adding new technology, easing treatment for patients
CHRISTUS Cabrini continues efforts to vaccinate students in Central Louisiana
Lots of people showed up for a Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee meeting held to...
Health and Welfare Committee rejects LDH’s vaccine proposal for most school children
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards updates state on Omicron variant