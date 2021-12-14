Rapides Cancer Center adding new technology, easing treatment for patients

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Cancer Center is adding new technology to alleviate the need to travel and ease treatment for patients.

The cancer center has installed a Variant TrueBeam Linear Accelerator. This type of equipment is commonly used for external beam radiation treatments on cancer patients and is the first of its kind in Central Louisiana.

The TrueBeam essentially delivers high-energy x-rays or electrons to the region of the patient’s tumor. In addition, the cancer center is adding what’s known as a PET/CT scanner. Officials with Rapides Regional said this piece of equipment is extremely rare. The scan is a type of image that oncologists use to image cancer patients and allows them to see what tissues are cancerous versus non-cancerous.

Both pieces of equipment will be installed at the cancer center, so everything will be housed under one roof.

“By having a hospital locally that cares about investing and the proper resources, this allows patients from Central Louisiana to stay close to home while they’re getting their cancer treatment, rather than having to travel across the country.”

The PET/CT scan is expected to be up and running by this summer. The TrueBeam is already in operation at the facility and is being used on patients daily. What really sets this technology apart is the ability to use surface guidance for patient alliance.

Cancer patients can self-refer. To get more information, you can call the cancer center at 318-769-7200.

