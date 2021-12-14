Advertisement

Sports Podcast: Say It With Your Chest Ep. 2

(Credit: KALB / Associated Press)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Episode #2 of “Say It With Your Chest” with Elijah Nixon and Dylan Domangue is out. The KALB Sports Team recaps the week in sports, including the New Orleans Saints snapping their five-game losing streak and Elijah’s first trip to New Orleans for the high school state championship.

