Theodore Fountaine III sworn into the Rapides Parish Police Jury

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, December 13, 2021, Theodore Fountaine III was sworn into the Rapides Parish Police Jury.

Theodore Fountaine III was appointed to fill the seat of his father, Theodore Fountaine Jr., after he passed away on Dec. 5. Fountaine Jr. served on the RPPJ representing District D. RPPJ President Craig Smith said as a rule of thumb, when a juror passes away in office, the jury will ask the family of the deceased if they would like to serve until an official election is held. Theodore Fountaine III said he is ready to fill his father’s shoes in the interim.

“It’s strange, I don’t think I could ever do as well a job as he did, but I will do my best,” said Fountaine III. “This is something that we discussed in the past, he was saying that this was his last term and actually asked if I wanted to do it, and I wasn’t too sure. But unfortunately, his passing made me think about it a little bit more, and I’m ready to fill his shoes.”

Fountain III said he has not made a decision if he will make a formal run for the seat come election time.

