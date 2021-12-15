Activists protest treatment of migrants at Richwood Correctional Center

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Protestors were outside of the Richwood Correctional Center on Dec. 13. They said migrants being detained inside are being treated poorly.

Longtime activist Gloria la Riva said they’ve been in touch with people detained inside including a lady named “Irma Vias” from Mexico. Irma has been living in the U.S. for 15 years but has been detained in Richwood since September.

“She has diabetes type 1 and she’s not getting insulin. The food is full of carbs, which is the worst kind of diet for a diabetic but she’s one of probably 1,000 people inside who declared a hunger strike because they said they cannot take the conditions anymore,” la Riva said.

La Riva says Irma and other detainees went on a hunger strike. But LaSalle Corrections, who manages Richwood Correctional Center, denies anyone is participating in a hunger strike.

“I mean we’ve spoken to the people who have detained themselves, and we know from first-hand discussions with them of the sufferings they have caused. The horrible diet is more than just bad food, it means your whole health deteriorates completely,” said Estevan Hernandez, an activist with the Answer Coalition.

Protestors said the detainees inside should be granted asylum. La Riva said asylum is an international human right.

“There are women here that Irma told us have been here for seven months waiting to be deported because they gave up or waiting to have a hearing on their asylum case. This is intolerable and as human beings, we’re here to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters,” La Riva said.

LaSalle Corrections said social visitation is suspended due to the pandemic but RCC has been helping detainees communicate with family and lawyers through calls and video chat. But, the protestors don’t just want conditions to improve. They want major reform for migrants in Louisiana.

KNOE asked LaSalle Corrections about these allegations. We were given this statement.

“LaSalle Corrections is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in our custody. We are deeply committed to delivering high-quality, culturally responsive services in safe and humane environments. The Richwood Correctional Center (RCC) is in compliance with ICE’s Performance-Based National Detention Standards (PBNDS) and is subject to regular inspection.”

We also reached out to a Louisiana contact from ICE. We did not hear back by the time this story aired.

