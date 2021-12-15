Christmas in Kolin!

KOLIN, La. (KALB) - Meet Santa and the 6′4″ elf on Thursday, December 23 in Kolin!

Santa will be leaving Hooper Road at 1:30 p.m., heading to B. Miller Road, through Shady Crest subdivision down to Locker Road, then back to Miller Road at the Rayburn Arena by 3:00 p.m. Santa and his elf will stay until about 4:30 p.m.

Santa will pass out candy canes and reindeer food to the community.

Anyone can attend, not just Kolin residents. If you want to meet up with Santa, head to the Rayburn Arena at 3 p.m., 198 B Miller Road.

Santa’s crew will also be taking up offerings to send to the tornado victims in Kentucky. There will be a bucket out for your offerings.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.