Advertisement

Christmas in Kolin!

Santa will be making a special trip through the Kolin area.
Santa will be making a special trip through the Kolin area.(Jennifer Rayburn)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOLIN, La. (KALB) - Meet Santa and the 6′4″ elf on Thursday, December 23 in Kolin!

Santa will be leaving Hooper Road at 1:30 p.m., heading to B. Miller Road, through Shady Crest subdivision down to Locker Road, then back to Miller Road at the Rayburn Arena by 3:00 p.m. Santa and his elf will stay until about 4:30 p.m.

Santa will pass out candy canes and reindeer food to the community.

Anyone can attend, not just Kolin residents. If you want to meet up with Santa, head to the Rayburn Arena at 3 p.m., 198 B Miller Road.

Santa’s crew will also be taking up offerings to send to the tornado victims in Kentucky. There will be a bucket out for your offerings.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
Three people were injured Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in a wreck involving a train and a truck.
3 injured when train collides with truck in Natchitoches Parish
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students
APD is looking for any information on the suspect shown, following burglaries in the Charles...
APD seeking information on suspect in Charles Park, City Park burglaries
Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Man charged with 2015 murder of his wife gets 2 charges dropped, bond increased

Latest News

Riverside Hospital right here in Alexandria is getting into the Christmas spirit!
Riverside Hospital hosts first-ever Christmas tree decorating contest
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the German premiere of the movie 'The Amazing Spider-Man in...
Andrew Garfield is Louisiana’s favorite Spider-Man, according to Twitter
Alexandria police are looking into similar burglaries.
APD investigating burglaries involving electric meters
Celise Harper
Celise Harper