Council approves new recruiting campaign, website for APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Kinetix to help recruit officers to the Alexandria Police Department.

The one-year contract with Kinetix will allow the company to build a new comprehensive website for APD that could be up and running as early as January 2022. The company will also run location and region-specific ads that will target certain demographics in order to help get new recruits to the police department.

“Our best recruiting device that we have is actually the policemen themselves. We have not forgotten that and nor will we abandon that,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “This is a component that we will utilize and try to get the young people that we’re trying to track and meet them where they are, and that’s the purpose of Kinetix and utilizing some people that have skill sets we don’t have with the City of Alexandria to actually be as effective to not only target locally but industry-wide.”

The police department remains down 44 officers. During the last police academy, the department managed to recruit nine officers.

