Advertisement

DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing Louisiana state trooper, woman during crime spree

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a woman and a Louisiana State Police Trooper and injuring several others during a crime spree on Oct. 9, District Attorney Ricky Babin tells WAFB.

Matthew Mire, 31, was indicted by an Ascension Parish jury on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and other charges on Oct. 14. Mire pleaded not guilty to those charges on Nov. 2.

Authorities say Mire is accused of shooting a man and a woman at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 3 a.m on Oct. 9. Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman, Pamela Adair, 37, later died at the hospital, officials say.

Investigators say Mire is also accused of ambushing and fatally shooting Master Trooper Adam Gaubert less than a mile away from the house on Dutton Road. Police say Master Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of LSP, was shot while sitting in his marked patrol unit.

Pamela Adair (left) and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert (right)
Pamela Adair (left) and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert (right)(Family and Louisiana State Police)

Mire is also accused of crimes, including shooting two people, in Livingston Parish on Oct. 9, deputies say.

He is currently being held at a maximum-security facility in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
Three people were injured Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in a wreck involving a train and a truck.
3 injured when train collides with truck in Natchitoches Parish
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students
APD is looking for any information on the suspect shown, following burglaries in the Charles...
APD seeking information on suspect in Charles Park, City Park burglaries
Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Man charged with 2015 murder of his wife gets 2 charges dropped, bond increased

Latest News

Riverside Hospital hosts first-ever Christmas tree decorating contest
Santa will be making a special trip through the Kolin area.
Christmas in Kolin!
Riverside Hospital right here in Alexandria is getting into the Christmas spirit!
Riverside Hospital hosts first-ever Christmas tree decorating contest
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the German premiere of the movie 'The Amazing Spider-Man in...
Andrew Garfield is Louisiana’s favorite Spider-Man, according to Twitter
Alexandria police are looking into similar burglaries.
APD investigating burglaries involving electric meters