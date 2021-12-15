Former Menard standout John Leglue makes first NFL start

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KALB) - It’s been a long road for Pittsburgh Steelers’ Offensive Lineman John Leglue, but it was all worth it when he made his first career NFL start in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

As a standout at Menard, Leglue claimed honorable-mention all-state and first-team All-Central Louisiana recognition as a junior and senior. This earned him the opportunity to play college ball at Tulane University. Despite being a reliable offensive lineman for the Green Wave, Leglue would go undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft.

After going undrafted, he signed with the Denver Broncos before bouncing around between New Orleans and Green Bay before signing with Pittsburgh at the end of 2020. Leglue was signed to the Steelers practice squad after being cut, but finally, his hard work would pay off when he was promoted to the 53 man active roster due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns on the roster.

Leglue would play his first snaps in the NFL in the Steelers Week 13 game against Baltimore and would suit up as a starter just a week later on Thursday Night Football against Minnesota.

“As a kid, you always dream of playing in the NFL, and once you get to that level, you realize how tough it is to be on the 53,” said Leglue. “Once they told me this past year that they were going to elevate me to the active roster, I teared up. A lot of hard work has been going into it and then getting my first opportunity to play is a lifelong dream.”

Leglue now joins DJ Chark (ASH), Cody Ford (Pineville) and Jalen Richard (Peabody) as the current players in the NFL from Central Louisiana.

