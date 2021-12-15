LDWF Agents cite 2 people for deer hunting violations in Winn Parish

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged deer hunting violations in Winn Parish on Dec. 8.

Agents cited Michael C. Jordan, 25, of Dodson, and Bailey A. Harvey, 23, of Dodson, for failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents also cited Jordan for intentional concealment of wildlife and Harvey for failing to comply with civil restitution payment requirements.

Agents were notified about an illegally taken deer that was hidden in the woods to be picked up later.

Jordan was found in possession of an untagged antlered deer in his truck that was picked up from the woods. Jordan also admitted to agents that he took another antlered deer earlier in the season that he did not tag.

Agents also discovered information about Harvey harvesting a deer earlier in the season even though she was under license revocation for failing to pay restitution on an illegally harvested deer the previous hunting season.

Harvey admitted to taking an antlered deer on Nov. 1 while knowing she was under license revocation.

Intentional concealment of wildlife brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Failing to comply with restitution payment requirements carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements brings up to a $350 fine.

Jordan may also face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of the deer. Harvey may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the deer.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Joshua DiBenedetto and Senior Agent Raymond Davis.

