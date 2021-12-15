Advertisement

Man charged with 2015 murder of his wife gets 2 charges dropped, bond increased

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Charles Mayeux, the former police and fire chief of Evergreen, who was convicted of the 2015 murder of his wife through a non-unanimous verdict, was back in court via Zoom Tuesday, December 14.

Mayeux is currently awaiting a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out his 2017 conviction and sentence after an order requiring unanimous jury verdicts.

The hearing was set by his attorney, Chad Guillot, in an attempt to get two of Mayeux’s charges that he was never convicted of dropped and a bond reduction. Those charges were aggravated arson and obstruction of justice.

Ahead of the hearing, Guillot was confident the charges would be dropped, saying that those indictments have been pending too long and he never went to trial for them during his second-degree murder trial. We spoke to Guillot ahead of the hearing and he was optimistic about the charges being dropped.

“I fully expect that those charges will be quashed because the DA’s office has not done anything within a certain amount of time to have those tried, so I think they’re just too late,” said Guillot. “So, they have to be dismissed. It’s basically what happens when a quash is granted, they’re dismissed.”

Judge William Bennett did in fact agree on the dismissal of the charges but raised Mayeux’s bond to $500,000 on the second-degree murder charge.

