New sculpture at Leesville Art Park

By Eduardo Hernandez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Art Park will be adding a new sculpture to its collection. On Saturday, December 18 at 11 a.m. the park will be celebrating the dedication of its new piece called “Mobius,” created by Alexandria sculptor Marilyn Wellan.

In June, after four years of discussions and detailing the piece, “Mobius” was ready to be installed at the art park.

Gallery One-Eleven in Leesville, who adopts the art park, was looking for a new piece to add and according to coordinator Tony McDonald, “Mobius” was mesmerizing at first glance. The piece resembles the Mobius strip that creates a ribbon on top of a rigid and formal base, along with the different textures.

“The Leesville Art Park has been here for six years. It is a park that we at Gallery One-Eleven adopted with an agreement with the City of Leesville and with the help of the city administration and public works,” McDonald said. “We have been implementing public art projects and sculptures into the park for the last six years for the community to enjoy.”

McDonald said if by any chance it rains Saturday morning, the ceremony will be held at the cafeteria in West Leesville Elementary School.

