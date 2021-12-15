Advertisement

Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have identified the pilot of a helicopter that crashed onto I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge.

The St. Charles Parish Coroner identified the man as 42-year-old Joshua Hawley, from Livingston Parish.

Joshua Hawley
Joshua Hawley(Facebook)

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14, Hawley’s Bell 407 chopper clipped an Entergy transmission line and crashed onto the eastbound side of the spillway near mile marker 212.

Hawley was the only person on board the flight from Baton Rouge to New Orleans Lakefront Airport, officials say.

Hawley is a father of three children, all under eight years old.

Hawley became a pilot in 2014, according to his social media accounts, after working on planes for 14 years. He started his own flight school, Airspeed Flight Services, in Baton Rouge in 2016.

In 2019, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge caught one of Hawley’s choppers flying over Healing Place Church dropping eggs for the annual Easter Egg Drop.

Had a great time flying around Healing Place Church yesterday. Happy Easter everyone!

Posted by Airspeed Flight Service on Sunday, April 21, 2019

Hawley also briefly worked as a paramedic for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Baton Rouge for just over four years.

RELATED STORIES:

I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say

‘It was bad;’ witness recounts fiery, deadly helicopter crash

Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Witnesses say the chopper was flying low and fast before a fiery explosion engulfed the interstate.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway will be closed in both directions for a period of time on Sunday for Entergy crews to make repairs to the damaged infrastructure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana
Three people were injured Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in a wreck involving a train and a truck.
3 injured when train collides with truck in Natchitoches Parish
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students
APD is looking for any information on the suspect shown, following burglaries in the Charles...
APD seeking information on suspect in Charles Park, City Park burglaries
Charles Mayeux, Jr.
Man charged with 2015 murder of his wife gets 2 charges dropped, bond increased

Latest News

Riverside Hospital right here in Alexandria is getting into the Christmas spirit!
Riverside Hospital hosts first-ever Christmas tree decorating contest
Actor Andrew Garfield arrives for the German premiere of the movie 'The Amazing Spider-Man in...
Andrew Garfield is Louisiana’s favorite Spider-Man, according to Twitter
Alexandria police are looking into similar burglaries.
APD investigating burglaries involving electric meters
Celise Harper
Celise Harper
Dale LeBouef
Dale LeBouef