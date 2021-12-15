Advertisement

Riverside Hospital hosts first-ever Christmas tree decorating contest

Riverside Hospital right here in Alexandria is getting into the Christmas spirit!
Riverside Hospital right here in Alexandria is getting into the Christmas spirit!
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One health care facility in Alexandria is getting into the Christmas spirit!

On Wednesday, Riverside Hospital brought in three judges for their first ever Christmas tree decorating contest amongst staff.

Over the past two weeks, four different trees have been decorated by nurses, techs and staff from the four different shifts at the hospital.

Each tree has it’s own theme, ranging from the Grinch to edible ornaments and even a rotating train.

Because of the hardships the pandemic has caused over the past two years, hospital CEO Amy Grimes said they wanted to do something fun for the staff, while also getting patients into the holiday spirit.

“These two years have been really tough on our staff. All hospitals are short-staffed and they have worked tirelessly to make sure that all patient needs have been met. Any time that we can bring something fun or festive in, we try to do so. This just started out as a little, happy, idea, and it turned into a huge competition.”

Riverside Hospital CEO Amy Grimes

In total, about 50 employees from the hospital participated. Each of them will receive a gift card from one of four local businesses.

Patient families will also be able to visit their loved ones during the holiday season at the hospital.

Riverside Hospital is a 28-bed long-term acute care and in-patient rehab center.

