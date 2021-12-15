Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

