4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir and Jamie Lea Hicks(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four inmates in Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been charged with possessing Fentanyl after an overdose incident in the jail that occurred on December 14.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said it heard about the incident around 10:30 a.m. that day, which involved two inmates that were unconscious and not breathing. Both were revived with the use of Narcan, taken to a local hospital and released back to the jail later that day.

Following an investigation, RPSO said Shailana Cheyanne Deville, 30, of Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, 37, of Alexandria, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir, 34, of Elizabeth, and Jamie Lea Hicks, 35, of Alexandria were arrested for one count each possession or introduction of contraband into a parish prison or jail. The bond for all four was set at $10,000 on the new charge.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood released this statement following the arrests:

“I would like to commend our Corrections Administration and the deputies under their command for their quick action of administering Narcan and saving these inmates’ lives.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

