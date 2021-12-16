Advertisement

48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child under 12

David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973
David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 48-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 24 detectives began looking into reports of a sexual assault involving a child. During their investigation, they identified David Gordy, 48, as the man believed to have committed the assault.

On Dec. 13, Gordy was interviewed, then arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of first-degree rape.

Anyone with information about the case, or any other sexual assault, is asked to call 318-673-7300 or call Detective Stump at 318-517-7156.

