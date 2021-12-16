Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package

LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - Derrick Felton, 43, of Alexandria, has been sentenced to 188 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, following an investigation by the FBI into suspicious packages that were detected by a postal employee delivering mail back in November 2017.

The Department of Justice says the packages were shipped from Los Angeles, California to an address in the Western District of Louisiana and one of the packages had a torn bottom. A postal employee discovered what appeared to be bags of meth inside it.

FBI agents found inside each package a combined 18 pounds of meth, surrounded by cooking pans. The FBI said Felton’s fingerprints were found on two of the pans. He pleaded guilty on August 24, 2021, and acknowledged that he facilitated the delivery of the meth.

