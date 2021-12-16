Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot

17-year old Drake Guillot aims to walk again by high school graduation
By Rachael Penton
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish teenager is working hard to achieve his goals, one step at a time.

On December 15, 2019, Drake Guillot was left paralyzed after a gun his friend was holding was accidentally fired, sending a bullet into his abdomen.

After the incident, his mother Ruby Guillot started a Facebook page where she posts videos advocating for gun safety and awareness.

Guillot decided to make it his goal to walk across the stage at his high school graduation in 2023.

Since then, he’s been working hard to accomplish that goal. He has undergone several surgeries and extensive physical therapy over the last two years and recently took the first steps on his own with the help of a walker.

