“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, December 14, the Alexandria Police Department hosted another public safety meeting, this time for residents of District 5.

The meetings give residents of the district a chance to talk to police leaders directly, including Chief Ronney Howard, about their crime concerns.

Dozens of people attended the meeting, many of them vocal about a recent increase in burglaries in their neighborhoods. One resident said their house had been burglarized just a few days before the meeting and raised concerns that no media release or public safety announcement was made to help find the suspect, even though the victim had captured the suspect on a home security camera.

“I understand that there is a huge communication gap between the community, APD and the mayor’s office, which has to check it apparently before it can be released, and I don’t feel that’s right,” said the resident.

Chief Howard was adamant that the police department is aware of the burglary problem around the city and is working to arrest suspects. He also mentioned that sound and light alarms can make a residence a harder target for thieves.

“If I have an intruder at my house slamming on my door, am I going to be in trouble if I shoot them?” asked one concerned resident.

Chief Howard responded, “If your life is being threatened, and they’re inside of your home, then you have the right to protect yourself.”

District 5 City Councilman Chuck Fowler did not attend the meeting, but other city councilors did. This was the last APD public safety meeting scheduled for the year.

