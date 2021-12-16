Cenla special needs children have ‘Cookies with Santa’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s one thing to leave out cookies for Santa on Christmas, but some Cenla children got a chance to enjoy cookies with Santa!

Jocelynn Tudor, the owner of Stache Vintage Rentals, welcomed special needs children from Central Louisiana Supports and Services Center to a winter wonderland at the Christmas Jewel Box in downtown Alexandria to have cookies with Santa. She’s been offering Christmas-themed events like this throughout the month, with things available for all ages.

At “Cookies with Santa” children are able to meet Santa, take pictures, participate in different activities and, of course, have cookies with him. There will be more opportunities like this available this month.

“We have four more days left where it’s ‘Cookies with Santa,’” said Tudor. “The children can come and we’re also going to allow pets on some of those days. So, we do ‘Cookies with Santa’ and then we also have tea parties and then Monday night we have champagne night. So, you can buy tickets for the evening or during the day.”

The “Cookies with Santa” event was kept small to make sure all the children felt comfortable and had a chance to spend one-on-one time with Santa.

To find out about other events you can find Stache Vintage Rentals on Facebook, or you can pay a visit to the Jewel Box inside The Gem on Third Street in downtown Alexandria.

