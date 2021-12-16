Crime Stoppers: Pineville PD needs help solving March break-in at local business

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a break-in at a local business on March 5.

Our case starts at Stine’s Building Materials, which used to be the old Martin Building Materials, with a call to police about an alarm going off at about 4:30 a.m. Pineville police got to the scene and met up with the owner of the business.

“We start reviewing video footage with him,” said Deputy Chief Darrell Basco. “We observe on the video camera that someone broke in through a warehouse door and that activates the alarm.”

They surveyed the scene and quickly found out that about $3,000 worth of power tools and an office chair were missing.

“We ended up finding a cut fence all the way in the back of the area,” said Deputy Chief Basco. “We have some of the physical evidence from the scene. We have been unable to identify vehicles. There is a little bit of video that does show one or two cars coming around in that area around that time.”

Pineville police said power tools are often stolen because they’re popular.

“Power tools right now, especially around Christmas time, are a hot commodity,” said Deputy Chief Basco.

Police believe the suspect is a male, but it’s hard to tell because he’s masked and wearing a long sleeve shirt. But, maybe you recognize his posture or noticed a vehicle that drove by that night.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, call the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or Crime Stoppers at 443-STOP . Your tip to Crime Stoppers, which can remain anonymous, that leads to an arrest on indictment, could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

