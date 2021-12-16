Haughton man facing 30 counts of possession of child porn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A 35-year-old man from Haughton is facing charges after allegedly being caught with child pornography.

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office say Michael James Nichols was arrested Dec. 15 on charges related to child porn. They say on the previous day, a search warrant was executed at his home, which he shared with a family member. Detectives say they discovered that Nichols had downloaded sexual images of prepubescent children on his computer.

Nichols is charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. After being read his rights, officials say Nichols admitted to downloading the images. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility; bond has not yet been set.

Detectives say they also found a marijuana plant growing in the house. The other resident of the home was issued a summons and charged with cultivating of schedule I narcotics (marijuana).

The investigation into Nichols’ case continues. Anyone with information about the case should call 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.

