Advertisement

Haughton man facing 30 counts of possession of child porn

Michael James Nichols, 35
Michael James Nichols, 35(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A 35-year-old man from Haughton is facing charges after allegedly being caught with child pornography.

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office say Michael James Nichols was arrested Dec. 15 on charges related to child porn. They say on the previous day, a search warrant was executed at his home, which he shared with a family member. Detectives say they discovered that Nichols had downloaded sexual images of prepubescent children on his computer.

Nichols is charged with 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. After being read his rights, officials say Nichols admitted to downloading the images. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility; bond has not yet been set.

Detectives say they also found a marijuana plant growing in the house. The other resident of the home was issued a summons and charged with cultivating of schedule I narcotics (marijuana).

The investigation into Nichols’ case continues. Anyone with information about the case should call 318-965-3418 or 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
Alexandria police are looking into similar burglaries.
APD investigating burglaries involving electric meters
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Drake Guillot
Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973
48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child under 12