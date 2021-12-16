Louisiana ‘Feed Your Soul’ float to roll in 2022 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let the good times roll! The state of Louisiana will be take the center stage on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Ca. during the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade.

An estimated 37 million people will get the chance to see the very first Louisiana Office of Tourism “Feed Your Soul” float make its debut.

The float measures 55-feet long, 18-feet wide and 24-feet tall and is an invitation to the world to plan a visit in 2022. (Office of Lt. Billy Nungesser)

The float will depict the spirit of the Bayou State showcasing moss-draped cypress trees, a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs and powdered sugar covered beignets.

An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts will also be highlighted on the Louisiana Tourism float. American Idol winner and Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

Since this year’s theme is Dream. Believe. Achieve., Lt. Billy Governor Nungesser has invited several Louisiana citizens who dared to dream and believe in themselves while accomplishing a major feat.

“I’m excited to release the names of those riders soon. My office oversees Volunteer Louisiana. I am in awe of the many good Samaritans and helpful neighbors we have across our state. By adding just a few of the many heroes of the storm and pandemic to our float, we are honoring all of the teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who give so unselfishly to help others. If I could showcase each and every one of them, I would,” Lt. Governor Nungesser said.

The float measures 55-feet long, 18-feet wide and 24-feet tall.

Over 35,000 roses along with thousands or orchids, daisies, carnations and over 18,000 purple irises will represent the swamp on the float.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.