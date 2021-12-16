LSUA celebrates $2M gift with RoyOMartin for new Student Success Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA leadership team, along with the LSUA Foundation, the deans of LSUA’s five colleges, and division heads celebrated a $2 million gift with the RoyOMartin family at the Alexandria headquarters of Martin Sustainable Resources LLC (RoyOMartin). The generous gift is an investment in the future of LSUA and the future of educating the workforce of Central Louisiana.

The $10 million Student Success Center, slated to break ground in spring 2022, will be a central hub for student services that will serve as a front door to the university while ensuring that each LSUA student receives the level of individual support needed for success. Construction of this dedicated student space, which is a public-private partnership with the State of Louisiana, responds to the ongoing expansion of LSUA’s student body and pool of academic offerings – growth that has accelerated a need to make improvements to the campus’s overall appearance and add new facilities.

Roy O. Martin III, President, CEO, and CFO of RoyOMartin, said, “I cannot believe the great things that are happening at LSUA. Dr. Paul Coreil has brought the campus to life. He is dedicated to student success. With that, RoyOMartin has pledged $2 million to the Student Success Center…It is extremely important that LSUA produces the type of students we can use to drive our businesses to greater heights.”

LSUA Foundation member, and RoyOMartin’s Business Process Manager, Spencer Martin, added, “The workforce needs for college degrees are not being met for our region or our state. This new building will help LSUA continue to grow and offer the degrees that are needed right here today.”

LSUA’s Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil concluded, “It is with a very grateful heart that we sincerely thank RoyOMartin, their Foundation Board, and Mr. Roy O. Martin, III for making this dynamic, campus-changing gift. They share LSUA’s vision to be the workforce development engine for Central Louisiana, reaching and achieving its potential as a higher education leader now and in the decades to come.”

The services offered within the Student Success Center – spanning Admissions & Recruiting, Financial Aid, Advising, First-Year Experience, and a Career Development Center – will bolster LSUA’s retention efforts and connect students with career placement opportunities upon graduation.

