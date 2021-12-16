Markville’s buzzer beater wins Play Of The Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, A.J. Ford knocks down a triple at the buzzard in the third quarter.

In the Rapides Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Invitational, the Tigers tried to pull the game closer and Ford hit an acrobatic three-point shot hoping to gain some momentum, entering the fourth quarter.

The Marksville Tigers went on to lose this game to Opelousas, 60-50.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.