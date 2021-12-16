Advertisement

No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State

LSU Women’s Basketball
(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a season high in points for No. 22 LSU as they took down Alcorn State 100-36 in the Pete Maravich Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15. LSU improved to 8-1 on the season.

LSU winning streak is now at seven games with the win over Alcorn and it was the first time the Tigers hit the century mark since February 2010.

The Tigers were led by Khayla Pointer who 19 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from behind the arc. All 13 players scored in the victory with four players scoring double digits.

LSU shot 61.3% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc. They held the Lady Braves to 26.0% from the floor and 24.0% from three.

No. 22 LSU will take on Bradley on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon in the Pete Maravich Center.

