Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
By APD and KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a Pineville man was killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident late Wednesday night in Alexandria.

Christopher Pleasant, 23, of Pineville, died from the crash after he lost control of his motorcycle.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Browns Bend Road at the intersection with Rue Left Bank Drive.

