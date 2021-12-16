Advertisement

‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who had entered the transfer portal, has decided to withdraw and suit up for the Tigers for one more season.

Brennan posted the following on social media on Thursday, Dec. 16:

According to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated, new head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Brennan about staying at LSU.

More to come.

