Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2021

Did your baby's name make the list?
By Woman's Hospital
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (Woman’s Hospital) - As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital sees a variety of baby names, from the most traditional to the most unique.

Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2021, the most popular baby names were:

BOYS

  • Liam
  • James
  • Wyatt
  • Elijah
  • Luke
  • William
  • Hudson
  • Noah
  • Asher
  • Oliver

GIRLS

  • Ava
  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Emma
  • Amelia
  • Mia
  • Evelyn
  • Audrey
  • Caroline
  • Ellie

Happy Birthday to all the babies born this year! See what names topped last year’s list.

