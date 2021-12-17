ACA Athlete of the Week: Hani Halawani goals are beyond the net

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hani Halawani scored 15 goals in eight games, leading a Bolton team over a 500 record and hopefully making a playoff run.

Winning the ACA Athlete of the Week has always been a dream of Halawani, and he feels excited to experience this honor in his senior year.

“It highlights your accomplishments, you know, you finally feel praise for what you’re doing for your team,” said Hani.

As a leader, you would have to be vocal and sometimes it can rub people the wrong way, but his teammates always respond the right way.

“They’re great teammates to play with. They are really coachable, you know? They listen to what you say. They ask questions. They just make it easier,” said Halawani.

As a young soccer player, Hani had to learn how to lead from the older guys. He is grateful for their leadership because it helped him be the leader he is today.

“Having to play the past three years, I have been watching my captains,” said Hani. “How they work, and honestly to be in that place. I just lead by example.”

First-year Head Coach Alex Wise coaches both men’s and women’s soccer for Bolton, but he says Hani makes his job easier.

‘Even though there is a bunch of new players on the team, Hani helps me lead and whenever I have to coach the girls on the other side of the field, he is the captain leading the guys. So, he takes a lot of the pressure off me,” said Coach Wise.

Hani enjoys playing soccer, but he doesn’t want to play it on the next level.

“It’s tough to play college soccer and I don’t want to say I’m not pushing myself. I just want to focus on the next chapter in life,” said Halawani.

Instead, he wants a college degree.

“I want to major in biology and become a doctor, hopefully,” he said.

His desire to go to college and become a doctor is because of his dad.

“Honestly, when we had a week off from school and I went to help my dad at work, to see the way he had connections with his patients, I felt the connection. That’s when I realized I wanted to go and do the same thing he is doing.”

Hani Halawani’s life goals are the reason he won the ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.