Advertisement

Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.

The actress turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the beloved “Golden Girl” is inviting all her fans to a special movie event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday Celebration” follows the national treasure as she goes about her day-to-day life.

She takes viewers behind the scenes on sets and into her home as she works with her staff. Eventually, she takes them to her actual birthday party.

The movie includes clips of some of White’s iconic roles, like Rose in “Golden Girls.”

Famous friends, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood also make an appearance.

Fans can watch the movie at select theaters nationwide. Click here to buy tickets now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Pineville police are trying to identify this suspect wanted for a March 5 burglary at Martin...
Crime Stoppers: Pineville PD needs help solving March break-in at local business

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
APD asks parents to talk with their children and encourage safe and responsible social media...
APD: School TikTok threat not credible
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021....
Fate of Elizabeth Holmes will soon be in the hands of jurors
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University