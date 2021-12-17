Advertisement

Body of West Monroe man recovered from Ouachita River

LDWF is investigating after a body was found in the Ouachita River.
By LDWF
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a single vessel boating fatality that occurred on the Ouachita River on Dec. 16 in Union Parish.

LDWF agents along with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (OOSO) and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) recovered the body of Scotty Stone, 59, around noon on Dec. 17 near the Alabama boat launch near the town of Marion. 

His body was found without wearing a personal flotation device.

LDWF agents received a call around 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 about a missing boater in the Ouachita River.  LDWF agents and OOSO and UPSO deputies immediately began searching for Stone. 

The search and rescue crews found Stone’s 15-foot aluminum vessel around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.  It is unknown at this time what caused Stone to enter the water.  Stone’s body was turned over to the Union Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

