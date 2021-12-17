Advertisement

Bonnet Carre Spillway will temporarily close in both directions Sunday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is from a press release from Entergy:

On Sunday, December 17, Interstate 10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway will be temporarily closed in both directions from approximately 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. for Entergy crews to make repairs to the transmission system.

Officials with Entergy say they will work with Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD to ensure the scene is safe.

