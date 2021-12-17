Advertisement

D.F. Huddle Elementary School students receive new coats

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students and staff at D.F. Huddle Elementary School got something new to add to their winter wardrobe.

The Kiwanis Club of Alexandria delivered and distributed brand-new jackets to the school, with D.F. Huddle’s logo included. Students were brought into the school’s gym by grade level and called up individually to receive their new jackets and take pictures to show them off.

“We were trying to think of something to do to be able to give back to the community, and this is one of our terrific kids’ schools that we bring out to the camp every year,” said Brian Schmolke, President of the Kiwanis Club of Alexandria. “We just want to be able to give something to them and show them that we’re here and we care and we want them to succeed.”

The Kiwanis Club distributed over 500 jackets to students and staff at the school. Kiwanis’ mission is to help children with leadership development and community service projects.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Drake Guillot
Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot

Latest News

D.F. Huddle Elementary School students receive new coats
Omicron Variant
31 additional Omicron variant cases identified in Louisiana; 1 probable in Region 6
FILE: Natchitoches Fireworks
State Fire Marshal offers safety tips ahead of the New Year holiday
Kelsey M. Sepulvado
NPSO: Sabine Parish woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident near Natchitoches