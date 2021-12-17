D.F. Huddle Elementary School students receive new coats

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students and staff at D.F. Huddle Elementary School got something new to add to their winter wardrobe.

The Kiwanis Club of Alexandria delivered and distributed brand-new jackets to the school, with D.F. Huddle’s logo included. Students were brought into the school’s gym by grade level and called up individually to receive their new jackets and take pictures to show them off.

“We were trying to think of something to do to be able to give back to the community, and this is one of our terrific kids’ schools that we bring out to the camp every year,” said Brian Schmolke, President of the Kiwanis Club of Alexandria. “We just want to be able to give something to them and show them that we’re here and we care and we want them to succeed.”

The Kiwanis Club distributed over 500 jackets to students and staff at the school. Kiwanis’ mission is to help children with leadership development and community service projects.

