Advertisement

Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson has announced via Twitter he will transfer to Texas A&M University.

Johnson made the announcement in a tweet Friday, Dec. 17.

Johnson’s younger brother, Jake, signed with the Aggies earlier this week.

Max Johnson started during all of LSU’s games during the 2021 season after Myles Brennan was sidelined due to an injury before fall camp began.

RELATED: LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal

In Johnson’s last game of the season against his new team he threw the game winning touchdown to Jaray Jenkins. The new Aggie threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Drake Guillot
Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot