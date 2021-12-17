Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Alexandria police are looking into similar burglaries.
APD investigating burglaries involving electric meters

Latest News

FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., returns to the chamber after a lengthy Democratic...
Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration