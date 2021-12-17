Advertisement

Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Fri., Dec. 17.

Payton was fully vaccinated and immediately isolated.

This is the second time since the onset of the pandemic that Payton has tested positive.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Drake Guillot
Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
Entergy to repair Bonnet Carre power lines at noon on Sunday
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
APD asks parents to talk with their children and encourage safe and responsible social media...
APD: School TikTok threat not credible
12/17/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
12/17/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast