Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Drake Guillot
Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Sean Everette
World War II soldier for New York to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Sean Everette
World War II soldier for New York to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall