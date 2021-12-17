NPSO: Sabine Parish woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident near Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - A Sabine Parish woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident near Natchitoches on Wednesday evening.

NPSO deputies responded to a report of a stabbing incident on December 15, around 5:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Hwy 3191 in Oak Grove, near Natchitoches. Authorities found a 19-year-old female victim in the rear of a vehicle. She was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by EMS with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the neck and other injuries.

Detectives learned the incident was possibly drug-related involving the victim and another female, Kelsey M. Sepulvado, 20, of Many, Louisiana.

Sepulvado fled the scene in what was described as a black Toyota Camry bearing a Louisiana tag. Agents obtained a search warrant signed by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge to search the victim’s apartment. During a search, agents seized a small bag of suspected marijuana. On December 16, around 11:00 a.m., Sepulvado turned herself in to detectives at the NPSO Bureau of Investigations Office.

Sepulvado was arrested, interviewed, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with aggravated second degree battery. She was released on December 17 on a $10,000.00 bond set by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge, pending a court appearance.

Detective D. Sowell is the lead investigator in the case. If you have any information, contact the NPSO Bureau of Investigations at 357-7830.

