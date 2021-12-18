Alexandria driver shot in leg near intersection of Chester, Levin Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 62-year-old man was shot in the leg while driving near the intersection of Chester and Levin Streets in Alexandria on Friday, December 17.

The Alexandria Police Department said the man entered the police department around 3:44 p.m. and informed them of the incident. He told them that he and his son were driving near the intersection when gunfire erupted on both sides of their vehicle. One bullet struck the man’s left leg. His son wasn’t injured. He dropped his son off at home and came to APD to report the crime.

An ambulance was called and transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

At this time, the suspects remain unknown. If anyone has any information about this incident, contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

