DeRidder man collects supplies for those affected by tornadoes

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - After a devastating toll by mother nature last weekend, one DeRidder man is looking to help those who lost everything in the aftermath. The tornadoes that tore through six states last week left many communities unrecognizable. Many lost everything and now seek any form of shelter and food.

Jamie Crayon is from DeRidder and is looking to help family and friends who live in Leachville, Arkansas. As of 1 p.m. on December 17, the trailer looked half full. So, he’s asking the community to help with anything they can spare.

“We have a lot of clothes donated so far, some water, some food. That’s about the biggest. The most we have are clothes right now. If you have any food or anything you wanna take, we’ll take it. I’m sure they’ll be glad to get,” Crayon said.

Crayon reached out to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for help, and the trailer is set up near the jail. They will be taking donations until the trailer is full. It will be heading to Arkansas mid-next week. Jamie, along with volunteers, will simply open the trunk of your car, get the things you’re donating and you can drive off.

