Deville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) – On December 17, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near Sayes Road. This crash claimed the life of 59- year-old Clyde Slay of Deville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driven by 58-year-old Bridget Slay of Deville, was southbound on Louisiana Highway 115. For reasons still under investigation, Slay failed to yield to a 2020 Peterbilt commercial vehicle blocking the roadway backing into a private drive. As a result, Slay’s vehicle struck the Peterbilt’s trailer.

Bridget Slay, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Slay’s unrestrained passenger, Clyde Slay, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

