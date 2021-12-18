Advertisement

Deville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) – On December 17, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near Sayes Road. This crash claimed the life of 59- year-old Clyde Slay of Deville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driven by 58-year-old Bridget Slay of Deville, was southbound on Louisiana Highway 115. For reasons still under investigation, Slay failed to yield to a 2020 Peterbilt commercial vehicle blocking the roadway backing into a private drive. As a result, Slay’s vehicle struck the Peterbilt’s trailer.

Bridget Slay, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Slay’s unrestrained passenger, Clyde Slay, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria driver shot in leg near intersection of Chester, Levin Streets
The RADE unit makes a big meth bust on December 16, 2021.
‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
Kelsey M. Sepulvado
NPSO: Sabine Parish woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident near Natchitoches
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package

Latest News

LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather
Final day of the Menard Winter Classic
DeRidder man collects supplies for those affected by tornadoes
DeRidder man collects supplies for those affected by tornadoes