‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement officers seized 20 pounds of meth. Four people were arrested in the investigation.

Donnifer Bruister, 42, is charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS II, three counts of contempt of court, improper window tint and no driver’s license. Preston Wilderman, 19, was also arrested for possession with intent to distribute CDS II.

Through a months-long investigation of meth in Central Louisiana, the RADE unit said they identified Bruister as a suspect involved in meth distribution. The unit then said they spotted Bruister driving on I-49 and pulled the vehicle over, where law enforcement conducted a search and found 20 pounds of meth hidden in a diaper box in the trunk. RADE said Wilderman was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Investigators said while still out on that traffic stop, agents observed another person of interest associated with the investigation and stopped that vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, Lionel Washington, 35, was the primary subject of the investigation for the past several months. A passenger, identified as Deandre Taylor, 33, was also detained and found in possession of meth, according to RADE.

Washington is facing charges of two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of CDS two between 2-28-grams. He’s also charged with criminal conspiracy and flight from an officer. Tayler is charged with possession of CDS 2 under two grams.

At a RADE press conference, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood commented on the bust.

“We’re going to continue to fight. Like you’ve heard me say before, if you’re selling dope, RADE is coming .”

20 pounds of meth (Credit: KALB)

Left to right: Donnifer Demond Bruister, Preston Jay Wilderman, Lionel Dewayne Washington and Deandre Jamar Taylor (Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact RADE on their Facebook page.

